Roth Capital Upgrades Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) to Buy

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

GDP has been the subject of several other research reports. Capital One Financial raised Goodrich Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goodrich Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.73.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDP. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 25.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

