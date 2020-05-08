Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for WH Smith (LON:SMWH)

WH Smith (LON:SMWH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,210 ($29.07) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,705 ($35.58) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) target price (down previously from GBX 1,800 ($23.68)) on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,858.75 ($24.45).

LON SMWH opened at GBX 996 ($13.10) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 10.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,095.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,025.83. WH Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 584.04 ($7.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,660 ($34.99).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

