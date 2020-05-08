Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NWF Group (LON:NWF)

NWF Group (LON:NWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NWF stock opened at GBX 192.50 ($2.53) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 159.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 167.71. NWF Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 205 ($2.70). The firm has a market capitalization of $93.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.34.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

