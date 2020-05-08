Devro (LON:DVO) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Devro (LON:DVO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Devro stock opened at GBX 154 ($2.03) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 144.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 160.11. The stock has a market cap of $257.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33. Devro has a 52 week low of GBX 124.80 ($1.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 222 ($2.92).

Devro (LON:DVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 15.20 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 15.20 ($0.20).

In other news, insider Steve Good bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £29,600 ($38,937.12). Also, insider Rutger Helbing bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £16,500 ($21,704.81).

Devro Company Profile

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors.

