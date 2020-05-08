Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UDG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Udg Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 730 ($9.60) in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Udg Healthcare from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on Udg Healthcare from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Udg Healthcare from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Udg Healthcare from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 735 ($9.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Udg Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 865 ($11.38).

Udg Healthcare stock opened at GBX 617.50 ($8.12) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 599.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 729.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.97. Udg Healthcare has a twelve month low of GBX 423.40 ($5.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 846 ($11.13).

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

