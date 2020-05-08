Genus (LON:GNS) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Genus (LON:GNS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GNS. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC lifted their target price on Genus from GBX 3,260 ($42.88) to GBX 3,550 ($46.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,226.17 ($42.44).

GNS stock opened at GBX 3,276 ($43.09) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.88. Genus has a 1 year low of GBX 2,276 ($29.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,760 ($49.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,268.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,168.13.

In other Genus news, insider Dan Hartley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,610 ($47.49), for a total transaction of £270,750 ($356,156.27).

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

