Genus (LON:GNS) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Genus (LON:GNS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GNS. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC lifted their target price on Genus from GBX 3,260 ($42.88) to GBX 3,550 ($46.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,226.17 ($42.44).
GNS stock opened at GBX 3,276 ($43.09) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.88. Genus has a 1 year low of GBX 2,276 ($29.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,760 ($49.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,268.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,168.13.
About Genus
Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.
