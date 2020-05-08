Eco Animal Health Group’s (EAH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
EAH stock opened at GBX 222.50 ($2.93) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $150.29 million and a P/E ratio of 16.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 211.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 238.97. Eco Animal Health Group has a 52 week low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 470 ($6.18).
About Eco Animal Health Group
