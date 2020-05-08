Eco Animal Health Group’s (EAH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

EAH stock opened at GBX 222.50 ($2.93) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $150.29 million and a P/E ratio of 16.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 211.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 238.97. Eco Animal Health Group has a 52 week low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 470 ($6.18).

About Eco Animal Health Group

ECO Animal Health Group plc develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

