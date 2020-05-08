Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Hilton Food Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,085 ($14.27).

Hilton Food Group stock opened at GBX 1,170 ($15.39) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $956.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,029.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,035.14. Hilton Food Group has a 52 week low of GBX 711 ($9.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,133.86 ($14.92).

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported GBX 46 ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 43.20 ($0.57) by GBX 2.80 ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Hilton Food Group will post 4318.0000907 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rebecca Ann Shelley bought 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,023 ($13.46) per share, with a total value of £19,887.12 ($26,160.38). Also, insider Nigel Majewski sold 34,840 shares of Hilton Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,176 ($15.47), for a total transaction of £409,718.40 ($538,961.33).

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

