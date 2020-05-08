Cranswick’s (CWK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Cranswick (LON:CWK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CWK. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cranswick in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,760 ($49.46) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,601.67 ($47.38).

Get Cranswick alerts:

CWK stock opened at GBX 3,674 ($48.33) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,548.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,415.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05. Cranswick has a 1-year low of GBX 2,454 ($32.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,020 ($52.88). The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.91.

In related news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,726 ($49.01), for a total transaction of £27,013.50 ($35,534.73). Also, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,367 ($44.29), for a total value of £16,835 ($22,145.49).

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.