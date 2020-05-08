Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Greencore Group (LON:GNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 232.86 ($3.06).

Shares of Greencore Group stock opened at GBX 174.80 ($2.30) on Friday. Greencore Group has a 52-week low of GBX 83.40 ($1.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 282.20 ($3.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 159.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 220.81. The firm has a market cap of $779.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83.

In other Greencore Group news, insider Patrick F. Coveney purchased 450,000 shares of Greencore Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £472,500 ($621,546.96). Also, insider Gordon Hardie purchased 40,000 shares of Greencore Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £73,600 ($96,816.63).

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

