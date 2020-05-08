Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE)

M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

MPE stock opened at GBX 590 ($7.76) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $321.77 million and a P/E ratio of 51.30. M.P. Evans Group has a 1 year low of GBX 370 ($4.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 756 ($9.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 548.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 651.55.

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses in Malaysia; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

