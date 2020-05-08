Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tp Icap (LON:TCAP)

Tp Icap (LON:TCAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TCAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tp Icap from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tp Icap in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 375 ($4.93).

Tp Icap stock opened at GBX 356.40 ($4.69) on Friday. Tp Icap has a 12-month low of GBX 160.25 ($2.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 425 ($5.59). The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 326.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 369.87.

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

