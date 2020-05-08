Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Raised to Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Goodrich Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of GDP opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $13.34.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDP. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

