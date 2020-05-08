Head-To-Head Analysis: Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) vs. AU Optronics (NASDAQ:AUO)

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) and AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Cypress Semiconductor has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AU Optronics has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cypress Semiconductor and AU Optronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cypress Semiconductor 0 9 2 0 2.18 AU Optronics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Cypress Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $22.10, suggesting a potential downside of 7.22%. Given Cypress Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cypress Semiconductor is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.2% of Cypress Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of AU Optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cypress Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cypress Semiconductor and AU Optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cypress Semiconductor 1.83% 15.83% 9.20% AU Optronics -0.59% -0.81% -0.42%

Dividends

Cypress Semiconductor pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. AU Optronics pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Cypress Semiconductor pays out 53.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AU Optronics pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AU Optronics has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. AU Optronics is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cypress Semiconductor and AU Optronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cypress Semiconductor $2.21 billion 4.04 $40.43 million $0.82 29.05 AU Optronics $10.05 billion 0.23 $433.98 million $0.34 6.91

AU Optronics has higher revenue and earnings than Cypress Semiconductor. AU Optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cypress Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cypress Semiconductor beats AU Optronics on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions. The Memory Products Division provides NOR and NAND flash memories, static random access memory (SRAM) products, HyperRAm, synchronous and asynchronous SRAMs, nonvolatile SRAMs, F-RAM ferroelectric memory devices, and other specialty memories and clocks. The company serves various markets, including automotive, industrial, consumer, computation, white goods, communications, handset, PC peripherals, mobile devices, networking, telecommunications, video, data communications, computation, and medical markets. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation sells its semiconductor products through distributors and manufacturing representative firms, as well as through sales force directly to original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About AU Optronics

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others. This segment serves original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Solar segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also engages in the renewable energy power generation; repairing and sale support of TFT-LCD modules, as well as sale support of solar-related products; injecting and stamping parts; manufacture and sale of molds, light guide plates, liquid crystal products, backlight modules, and related parts, as well as precision plastic and metal parts; IP related business; design, development and sales of software and hardware for health care industry; manufacture, assembly, and sale of automotive parts; manufacture and sale of motorized treadmills; and planning, design, and development of construction for environmental protection and related project management. It operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

