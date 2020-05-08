Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $43.07 and last traded at $42.04, with a volume of 1969176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.85.
The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. Natera had a negative return on equity of 120.68% and a negative net margin of 41.30%. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRA. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Natera from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on Natera from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Natera by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Natera by 285.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.33.
Natera Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRA)
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
