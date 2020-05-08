Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $43.07 and last traded at $42.04, with a volume of 1969176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.85.

The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. Natera had a negative return on equity of 120.68% and a negative net margin of 41.30%. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRA. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Natera from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on Natera from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $36,929.52. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,104,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,861,899.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $26,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 245,695 shares in the company, valued at $8,196,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,125 shares of company stock worth $552,271. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Natera by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Natera by 285.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Natera Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

