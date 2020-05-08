Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 2.43

News coverage about Fiore Gold (CVE:F) has been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Fiore Gold earned a daily sentiment score of 2.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

F opened at C$0.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.50. Fiore Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.26 and a 12 month high of C$0.74.

Fiore Gold (CVE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.26 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiore Gold will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

