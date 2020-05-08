Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Cfra lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $8.50. The stock had previously closed at $5.82, but opened at $6.53. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the stock. Owens & Minor shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 158,779 shares.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,493,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after buying an additional 1,240,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,713,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after buying an additional 465,099 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,724,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after buying an additional 424,187 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 425,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 264,943 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $436.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.09.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 1.79%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.