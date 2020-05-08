Financial Analysis: FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) vs. Trend Micro (NASDAQ:TMICY)

FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) and Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FORESIGHT AUTON/S and Trend Micro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FORESIGHT AUTON/S N/A N/A -$15.44 million N/A N/A Trend Micro $1.52 billion 4.53 $257.09 million $1.84 26.53

Trend Micro has higher revenue and earnings than FORESIGHT AUTON/S.

Risk & Volatility

FORESIGHT AUTON/S has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trend Micro has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FORESIGHT AUTON/S and Trend Micro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FORESIGHT AUTON/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trend Micro 1 0 0 0 1.00

FORESIGHT AUTON/S presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 686.52%. Given FORESIGHT AUTON/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FORESIGHT AUTON/S is more favorable than Trend Micro.

Profitability

This table compares FORESIGHT AUTON/S and Trend Micro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FORESIGHT AUTON/S N/A -69.03% -60.66% Trend Micro 16.89% 15.73% 8.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of FORESIGHT AUTON/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Trend Micro shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trend Micro beats FORESIGHT AUTON/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FORESIGHT AUTON/S

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes stereo/quad-camera vision systems and V2X cellular-based solutions for the automotive industry in Israel. It develops advanced driver assistance systems for accident prevention, which are designed to provide real-time information about a vehicle's surroundings while in motion. The company was formerly known as Asia Development (A.D.B.M.) Ltd. and changed its name to Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. in 2016. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security solutions primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such as data center, cloud, and virtualization security products; network security solutions, including integrated advanced threat prevention and advanced threat detection solutions; user protection solutions comprising endpoint and gateway suites, endpoint security, email security, Web security, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services. It serves finance, insurance, and retail industries, as well as government institutions. Trend Micro Incorporated has a partnership with Moxa Inc. to develop solutions to protect industrial Internet of Things environments; and strategic partnership with Luxoft Holding, Inc. to offer intrusion detection systems and intrusion prevention systems to detect, mitigate, and respond to cyber-attacks on connected cars. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

