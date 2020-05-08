Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $26.60 and last traded at $25.63, with a volume of 187359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.55 million. Virtu Financial had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was up 176.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIRT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.48 and a beta of -0.46.

About Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.