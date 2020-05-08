GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.17, but opened at $6.65. GrafTech International shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 45,563 shares.

The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.11). GrafTech International had a net margin of 41.58% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. The company had revenue of $318.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other news, Director Anthony R. Taccone purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at $36,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,781,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 12,246 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08.

About GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

