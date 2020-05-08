Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $17.80, but opened at $17.72. Pinterest shares last traded at $18.54, with a volume of 540,901 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $1,624,595.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $1,561,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 620,542 shares of company stock worth $13,933,641 over the last three months.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.61.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.69 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 120.48% and a negative return on equity of 72.34%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.