Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.13, but opened at $20.68. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Nutanix shares last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 234,478 shares.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Nutanix from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nutanix to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.59.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 7,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $96,353.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 11,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $139,353.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,236.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,749 shares of company stock worth $639,945. 9.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Nutanix by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 256,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after buying an additional 18,506 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Nutanix by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 650.18%. The business had revenue of $346.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

