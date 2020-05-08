Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$18.00 to C$26.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Real Matters traded as high as C$21.74 and last traded at C$20.55, with a volume of 735483 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.14.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$17.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Real Matters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Real Matters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.14.

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.30.

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

