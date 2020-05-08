Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Stock Price Down 13.2% After Earnings Miss

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) shares were down 13.2% on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $10.02, approximately 26,092,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 522% from the average daily volume of 4,192,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

The transportation company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $771.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

In other Spirit Airlines news, SVP Thomas C. Canfield purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $50,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christine P. Richards purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.24 per share, with a total value of $216,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.55.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

