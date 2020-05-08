Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Stock Price Down 0.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $7.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Macerich traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.48, 3,989,089 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 8,300,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $16.96 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 25,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 360,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,770.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. bought 8,417 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $199,314.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,120.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 210,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,330 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,257,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,450,000 after acquiring an additional 515,016 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 27,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at about $688,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $925.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. Macerich had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 3.28%. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Macerich Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.91%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.30%.

Macerich Company Profile (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

