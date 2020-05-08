Contrasting Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) & Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Geron has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Akebia Therapeutics and Geron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics -76.39% -43.93% -25.40% Geron -14,901.74% -44.66% -40.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akebia Therapeutics and Geron’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics $335.00 million 4.54 -$279.66 million ($1.63) -7.17 Geron $460,000.00 553.17 -$68.55 million ($0.36) -3.53

Geron has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akebia Therapeutics. Akebia Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Geron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.4% of Akebia Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of Geron shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Akebia Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Geron shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Akebia Therapeutics and Geron, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67 Geron 0 0 5 0 3.00

Akebia Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.71%. Geron has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 175.59%. Given Geron’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Geron is more favorable than Akebia Therapeutics.

Summary

Geron beats Akebia Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients. It has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, European Union, Russia, China, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and other countries; and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries, as well as research and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV for the development and commercialization of HIF-prolyl hydroxylases-targeted compounds worldwide. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.