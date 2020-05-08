Bunge (NYSE:BG) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $33.40, but opened at $34.20. Bunge shares last traded at $36.09, with a volume of 1,597,928 shares changing hands.

The basic materials company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.01). The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.03 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 12.87% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

BG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Heckman purchased 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,952,693.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,763.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Neppl purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.55 per share, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,610.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 92,793 shares of company stock worth $4,588,989 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Bunge by 519.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

