KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $164.21, but opened at $163.81. KLA shares last traded at $166.75, with a volume of 800,744 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on KLA from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on KLA from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on KLA from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.18 and a 200-day moving average of $163.25.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 55.84% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $222,753.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274 shares in the company, valued at $43,042.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $646,476.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,251. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in KLA by 55.6% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ING Groep NV raised its position in KLA by 201.1% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 32,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 21,762 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in KLA by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 43,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

