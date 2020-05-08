Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $2.26, but opened at $2.13. Office Depot shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 223,968 shares changing hands.

The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Office Depot had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Office Depot alerts:

ODP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Office Depot in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Office Depot by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 634,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 55,643 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Office Depot by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 374,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Office Depot by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Office Depot by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,189,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 182,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Office Depot by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 82,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $978.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21.

Office Depot Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODP)

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Office Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.