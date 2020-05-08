goeasy (TSE:GSY) Trading Up 23.1% After Analyst Upgrade

goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) shot up 23.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$36.00 to C$45.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. goeasy traded as high as C$48.62 and last traded at C$47.99, 405,469 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 209% from the average session volume of 131,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of goeasy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 49,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.83, for a total transaction of C$3,633,197.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 426,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,076,633.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.20, a quick ratio of 17.14 and a current ratio of 17.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$59.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.63 million and a PE ratio of 11.74.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$165.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$166.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that goeasy Ltd will post 8.3900003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

