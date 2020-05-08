LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.28, but opened at $5.89. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. LendingClub shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 63,068 shares traded.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LC. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Maxim Group lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on LendingClub from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LendingClub from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Casey purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,195.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $57,722. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in LendingClub by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LendingClub by 1,022.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in LendingClub by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $406.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.28.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.66 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LendingClub Corp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingClub Company Profile (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

