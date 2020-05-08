Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $32.95 and last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 43624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.64.

The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $703.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.21 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 23.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 778.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

