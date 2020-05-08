Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Trading Down 0.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $11.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Quotient Technology traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.99, 20,694 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 644,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Sunday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Quotient Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quotient Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,866.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 10,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,619 shares in the company, valued at $212,419.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $175,050. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 327.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 133,612 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $579.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.53 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.