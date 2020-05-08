Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $67.00. The stock had previously closed at $50.69, but opened at $54.12. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Prudential Financial shares last traded at $57.09, with a volume of 224,586 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DOWLING & PARTN cut Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

In related news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $140,914.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,502.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $401,225.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,088.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its position in Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.77.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

