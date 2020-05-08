Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,034 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,284% compared to the average volume of 147 put options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADVM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 2.11. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). Equities analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 10,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $150,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 321,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,769.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 39,526 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $401,979.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,252.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $557,429 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 219.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,760 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 443.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 530,327 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

