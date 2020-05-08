AudioCodes Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 5,892 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,713% compared to the typical volume of 325 put options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in AudioCodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in AudioCodes by 4,736.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AudioCodes by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in AudioCodes by 1,387.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUDC. TheStreet downgraded shares of AudioCodes from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

AUDC stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.80 and a beta of 0.66.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

