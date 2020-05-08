Analysts Anticipate Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to report sales of $16.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.08 million and the highest is $18.82 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $10.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $114.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.20 million to $124.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $103.41 million, with estimates ranging from $74.50 million to $128.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $55.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.94 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.87% and a negative net margin of 27.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RIGL. BidaskClub raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 120,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 74,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,114,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 212,864 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 935,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 611,561 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 29,110 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $308.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

