Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Delek Logistics Partners Put Options (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 930 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,532% compared to the typical daily volume of 57 put options.

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $33.69.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.06 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 66.29% and a net margin of 16.27%. On average, analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.48%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DKL. Wells Fargo & Co raised Delek Logistics Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Delek Logistics Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut Delek Logistics Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,372,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,760,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,153 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $828,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 113,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.