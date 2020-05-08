Traders Purchase Large Volume of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Put Options (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 12,007 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 9,066% compared to the average daily volume of 131 put options.

ERIC opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 138.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.03 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ERIC shares. Barclays upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 74,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 37,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 48,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 147,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares during the period. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.