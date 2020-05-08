Principal Financial Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 810 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,127% compared to the typical volume of 66 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 21.1% in the first quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management now owns 10,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 62.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 856,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,827,000 after purchasing an additional 191,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.54. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

