Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.27.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,667,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth $36,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 701.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $74.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.52. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.83 and its 200-day moving average is $75.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Progressive will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Analyst Recommendations for Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

