Investors Purchase Large Volume of American Water Works Put Options (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,510 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,375% compared to the average daily volume of 61 put options.

Shares of AWK opened at $119.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $141.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.13.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.90.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,166.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors grew its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 310,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,376,000 after buying an additional 27,017 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 932,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,599,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

