Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DNKN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim increased their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $82.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of DNKN opened at $65.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.72. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.49 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 17.59%. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNKN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 53.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 66,737 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 121,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 53,058 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 256,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,349,000 after acquiring an additional 106,885 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

