TransDigm Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,286 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,805% compared to the average daily volume of 120 put options.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director William Dries purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $425.31 per share, with a total value of $425,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,017.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.69, for a total transaction of $10,893,658.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 388,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,521,000 after purchasing an additional 40,079 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,417,000 after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDG stock opened at $324.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $320.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.52%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $439.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $502.38.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

