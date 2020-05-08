Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,656 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,694% compared to the typical volume of 70 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTLA. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 581.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 864,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 737,656 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,126,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,981,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,249,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,108,000 after acquiring an additional 390,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,579,000.

PTLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

Shares of PTLA opened at $17.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $32.11.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.96 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 249.20% and a negative return on equity of 282.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

