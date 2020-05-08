Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Catasys Put Options (NASDAQ:CATS)

Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,048 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,841% compared to the average daily volume of 54 put options.

In other news, COO Curtis Medeiros acquired 21,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $234,507.90. Company insiders own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Catasys by 11.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in Catasys by 33.2% in the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 89,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 22,407 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Catasys by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Catasys by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catasys by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

CATS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Catasys in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Catasys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Catasys in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Catasys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of Catasys stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. Catasys has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.99 million, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.97.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Catasys will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catasys Company Profile

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

