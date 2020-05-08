AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. Barclays increased their price target on AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra dropped their price objective on AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

AER stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.17. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.30.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AerCap will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

