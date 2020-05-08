Ubiquiti Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,691 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,800% compared to the typical volume of 89 put options.

Several research firms have commented on UI. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.25.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.13, for a total value of $228,301.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 9.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UI stock opened at $160.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.47. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. Ubiquiti has a 12 month low of $107.22 and a 12 month high of $199.91.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $308.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.94 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 592.27% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

