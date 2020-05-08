Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.08 Million

Analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) will post sales of $11.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.81 million to $11.34 million. Horizon Technology Finance reported sales of $10.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year sales of $44.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.47 million to $44.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $47.76 million, with estimates ranging from $45.62 million to $49.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Horizon Technology Finance.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 35.08%. The business had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRZN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Aegis cut their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $13.20 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Technology Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.42%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Savage acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,795.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $295,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,921 shares of company stock worth $217,035 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 172,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.