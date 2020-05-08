Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,606 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,627% compared to the average volume of 93 put options.

In related news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $513,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,438.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total value of $3,144,544.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,120.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 35,426 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 18,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on XLRN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $78.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $103.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 13.48, a quick ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $105.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.88 and its 200 day moving average is $68.39.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 168.75% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $39.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 929.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

